Major Earthquake Off Russia Triggers Tsunami Alerts in US and Japan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A powerful 8.7 magnitude earthquake struck off Russia’s eastern coast early Wednesday. Image Credit: JMA

Japan and the US have issued tsunami warnings following a significant earthquake off the eastern coast of Russia.

The magnitude 8.7 earthquake struck the east coast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky earlier today, according to the US National Tsunami Warning Centre.

The US authority has issued tsunami warnings and advisories across the West Coast, including Alaska, warning of potential hazardous sea level fluctuations and strong ocean currents.

Similarly, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued tsunami advisories along the country's Pacific coastline, including the Kanto region, where Tokyo is located.

According to media reports, evacuations are being carried out in some parts of Japan.

Tsunami warnings have also been issued in Taiwan and the Philippines.