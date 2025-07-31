HD Hyundai, H-Line Shipping to Co-Develop AI-Driven Autonomous Ship Technology

by Ship & Bunker News Team

HD Hyundai and H-Line Shipping are joining forces to develop AI-powered ship technology aimed at boosting safety and bunker fuel efficiency. Image Credit: Avikus

South Korea's HD Hyundai has teamed up with H-Line Shipping to develop new ship technology using artificial intelligence (AI) to make vessels safer and more efficient.

The project also includes HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, HD Hyundai Marine Solution and Avikus, Avikus said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

They will combine several smart systems: Avikus's HiNAS for self-navigation, OceanWise for choosing fuel-saving routes, and AI-CHS for better cargo management.

H-Line Shipping will provide an LNG carrier to test the technology at sea. HD Hyundai will lead the project and make sure all systems work well together.

The aim is to build ships that use less bunker fuel, produce fewer emissions, and operate more safely and smoothly. The technology will help improve ship performance from design and construction to day-to-day sailing

"Technology that transports cargo via the most optimal routes using AI is a critical factor determining a shipping company's competitiveness," Ho-Dong Seo, COO of H-Line Shipping, said.