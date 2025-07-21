Gibson Expands Maritime Finance Offering with RMK Maritime Integration

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The rebranding of RMK Maritime as EA Gibson Capital marks a strategic step in strengthening Gibson’s maritime finance and advisory capabilities. File Image / Pixabay

UK-based EA Gibson Shipbrokers has announced the integration of maritime finance advisory firm RMK Maritime (Europe), a move that significantly strengthens its maritime advisory services.

From 1 August, RMK Maritime will be rebranded as EA Gibson Capital, the firm said in a statement on its website on Monday.

"Bringing RMK Maritime's expertise under the Gibson banner reflects our commitment to evolving with the market, broadening our capabilities and strengthening the value we bring to our clients," Roger Harrison, Managing Director of Gibson, said.

"It supports our ambition to build a world-class, future-proof platform where our people can thrive, and our clients benefit from the combined strength of our commercial and capital market insight."

The move enhances Gibson's ability to support clients across commercial and financial fronts, reinforcing its role as a comprehensive maritime advisory partner.

Gibson will now incorporate the RMK Maritime Europe brand and team.

"We believe this combination will leverage our shared expertise to meet evolving industry demands and to ensure we continue to deliver exceptional services to our valued clients," Richard Moore, co-founder and former managing director of RMK Maritime, said.