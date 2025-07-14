Panama Bunker Sales Fall for Third Consecutive Month in June

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Panama bunker sales dropped in June. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: AMP

Marine fuel demand in Panama declined in June, marking a third consecutive monthly sales drop.

Panama's total bunker sales reached 431,147 mt in June, according to preliminary data from the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP). The total was down by 4.9% from May's level, but still 11.6% higher than a year earlier.

VLSFO sales in Panama gained 13.3% on the year to 267,076 mt in June. HSFO gained 7.5% to 117,767 mt, MGO sank by 19.1% to 5,978 mt, and LSMGO surged by 19.5% to 40,326 mt.

HSFO's share of the total sales was 27.3% in June, slightly lower than the 28.3% a year ago.

About 2.73 million mt of bunker fuel was sold in Panama in 1H 2025, up by 19.8% from 2.28 million mt sold in 1H 2024.

A total of 607 ships arrived to take on bunkers in Panama in June, down from 632 in May, but still 16.9% higher than 519 a year ago.

The average stem size was 710 mt in June, down from 717 mt in May. So far this year, the average stem size has been about 725 mt.

29 barges supplied bunker fuels to ships in Panama in June, unchanged from May. However, this number was lower compared to 31 in June 2024.

The VLSFO price at Balboa averaged $530/mt in June, according to Ship & Bunker data, down from the $496/mt average level in May.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of average prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained 4.7% on the month to $554/mt in June.