Arkas Bunker Logs Another Biofuel Delivery in Turkey

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Following internal trials, Arkas Bunker is ramping up B24 supply to external customers in Turkey. Image Credit: Arkas

Marine fuel supplier Arkas Bunker has completed another biofuel delivery in Turkey, this time to a vessel operated by Statu Denizcilik.

The Erguvan S was bunkered with 200 mt of B24 biofuel blend, the firm said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

Arkas Bunker was among the first bunker suppliers in Turkey to obtain ISCC certification.

The firm initially tested the B24 blend on its own fleet before making it available to external customers.

"Our biofuel journey began with our own vessels and now, we are proud to share it with other shipowners," Seckin Gul, General Manager of Arkas Bunker, said.

"This supply operation carried out for Statu Denizcilik is of great importance both in terms of expanding our sustainability vision and contributing to our country's green transformation in the maritime industry."