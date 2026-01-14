Toyota Europe Reduced Scope 3 Emissions Using UECC Low-Carbon Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The automaker was able to cut its scope 3 emissions by more than 22,000 tonnes of CO2e in 2024 and expects this figure to double in 2025.

Toyota Motor Europe has reduced its Scope 3 emissions by utilising United European Car Carriers’ (UECC) low-carbon shipping programme - Sail for Change.

The company reduced emissions by 22,148 tonnes of CO2e in 2024 by transporting its vehicles on UECC’s ships powered by low-carbon marine fuels, UECC said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The emissions savings were achieved through the shipment of just under 55,000 vehicles over five months from August to December 2024. The company expects these emissions savings to double in 2025.

This programme utilises biofuels and bio-LNG to power UECC's pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs).

The verified emissions reductions are then allocated to customers like Toyota as Scope 3 supply-chain savings, even if an individual shipment is carried on a conventional fuel-powered vessel.

Auto manufacturers such as Renault and Jaguar Land Rover have also signed up for the UECC low-carbon shipping programme.

In 2024, UECC signed a bio-LNG supply deal with bunker supplier Titan to supply the fuel for its LNG-fuelled ships for most of 2025.

“Together, we are setting a benchmark for lower carbon-intensive transportation and proving that collaboration can drive meaningful change,” Christian Mørk, COO of UECC, said.