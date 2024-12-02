UECC Signs Bio-LNG Deal With Titan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Under the deal, the majority of liquified gas supplied by Titan to UECC for the remainder of this year and most of 2025 will be bio-LNG. Image Credit: Titan

Shipping company UECC has signed a large new bio-LNG deal with bunker supplier Titan.

Under the deal, the majority of liquified gas supplied by Titan to UECC for the remainder of this year and most of 2025 will be bio-LNG, the companies said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The deal will avoid more than 75,000 mt of GHG emissions.

"As frontrunners with a strong and clear renewable fuels strategy, UECC has been pivotal in propelling the uptake of LBM, and we are excited to be supporting them as they sail towards a sustainable future," Caspar Gooren, commercial renewable fuels director at Titan, said in the statement.

"This agreement highlights that, just like LNG before it, LBM is quickly becoming a standardized product and gaining popularity as it is recognized as future fuel.

"The LBM delivery scale and consistency we're able to achieve is, in part, thanks to robust mass balancing processes and related liquefaction LNG terminal infrastructure in the region.

"It's now time for the whole of Europe and the world to follow suit.

"Looking ahead, both Titan and UECC are aligned on the need to geographically expand biomethane supply and diversify waste feedstocks to ensure certified LBM is accessible to those in shipping that want and need it."