Helsingborg to Become First Scandinavian Port with Shore Power for Boxships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Swedish port plans to commission its shore power facility next year. Image Credit: Port of Helsingborg

The Port of Helsingborg in Sweden is set to launch an onshore power supply facility for container ships in 2026, becoming the first port in Scandinavia to offer shore power for boxships.

The installation, developed in partnership with Actemium, will have a capacity of up to 3.5 MW, sufficient to supply electricity to feeder boxships while alongside, the port said in a statement on Tuesday.

The move follows a 2019 ruling by the Environmental Permit Authority requiring the port to provide shore power connections for container vessels within seven years.

“ Becoming the first Port in Scandinavia to offer shore power for container vessels is a major milestone in our climate transition Bart Steijaert, Port of Helsingborg

Shore power, or cold ironing, is increasingly being adopted at ports, especially in Europe.

It helps to reduce emissions by allowing ships to plug into electricity rather than run diesel generators while docked.

But while this helps reduce pollution in port areas, it is not enough to address global shipping emissions.

Significant investment in low- and zero-carbon marine fuels is still needed to achieve broader decarbonisation.

"Becoming the first Port in Scandinavia to offer shore power for container vessels is a major milestone in our climate transition, Bart Steijaert, CEO of Port of Helsingborg, said.

"It demonstrates our commitment to a fossil-free future and strengthens our offer to shipping lines with high sustainability ambitions."