Doosan Starts Mass Production of Maritime-Ready Fuel Cell Systems

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The fuel cells, stacks and systems will initially be marketed to customers in South Korea. Image Credit: Ceres

South Korean firm Doosan Fuel Cell has begun mass production of solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) systems using the solid oxide technology of UK-based Ceres at its new factory in Jeollabuk-do, South Korea.

The facility will produce up to 50 MW of fuel cell stacks and power systems annually, with initial sales expected before the end of 2025, Ceres said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The systems are designed for a range of distributed power applications, including auxiliary power for ships, data centres, microgrids and buildings.

This marks the first time one of Ceres' strategic partners has brought its SOFC technology into full-scale commercial manufacturing.

"Fuel cells have a major part to play in meeting the world's rapidly-increasing power demands, developing energy resilience and ensuring decarbonisation," Phil Caldwell, CEO of Ceres, said.

"Ceres' solid oxide design is the ideal technology for these applications through its higher efficiency, lower cost and greater robustness than other technologies."