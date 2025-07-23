Burando Energies Supplies B100 Straight Run FAME Residue Biofuel to Teekay Tankers in ARA

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Burando Energies has moved from supplying B30 to delivering B100 straight-run FAME residue stems to Teekay Tankers in the ARA hub. Image Credit: Burando

Marine fuel supplier Burando Energies stated it has supplied ISCC certified B100 straight-run FAME residue stems to multiple Teekay Tankers ships in the ARA hub.

The deliveries mark a progression from earlier supplies of B30-VLSFO blends to Teekay in Amsterdam, as the companies step up their adoption of higher biofuel content with B100 straight-run FAME residue, Burando Energies told Ship & Bunker on Tuesday.

"With the transition to full-volume, second-generation biofuel, the companies have now progressed from exploration to execution, at commercial scale."

The second-generation, ISCC-certified B100 biofuel supplied is derived from waste oils and residual feedstocks.

Straight-run in this context refers to pure, unblended fatty acid methyl ester (FAME) that has not been mixed with fossil fuels or other components.

"The ability to move from a blended pilot to a 100% sustainable marine fuel delivery within a few months showcases both the technical compatibility and commercial readiness of advanced renewable fuels in long-haul shipping," the firm added.

"We've moved from testing to full operational deployment of FAME Residues as sustainable fuels, delivered with full ISCC certification, full traceability, and without compromising vessel performance, Nick de Haan, Head of Decarbonisation Strategies at Burando Energies, said.

"This is the kind of progress the industry needs and it's happening today."

"At Teekay, we don’t believe in theoretical decarbonisation, we believe in what works, Mads Bjornebye, Manager Bunker Services at Teekay Tankers, said.

“Burando’s ability to deliver certified, operationally proven biofuel, at volume, has allowed us to take real steps forward.

“We’re not just exploring options; we’re implementing solutions that align with both our environmental goals and our commercial standards,” Bjornebye added.