Burando Energies Supplies Biofuel Blend to Teekay in Amsterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Teekay Tankers bunkered FAME-based B30 biofuel blend for the first time in Amsterdam. Image Credit: Burando Energies

Bunker supplier Burando Energies has supplied a B30 biofuel blend to a Teekay Tankers vessel, marking the shipping firm's first such bunkering in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The blend was made up of VLSFO combined with 30% ISCC-certified FAME residue, a Burando representative told Ship & Bunker on Wednesday.

FAME residue is a renewable, second-generation bio-component made from waste oils and residual feedstocks, reducing well-to-wake emissions while remaining compatible with existing engines.

"We are proud to support Teekay Tankers in taking concrete steps toward sustainable operations," Nick de Haan, head of decarbonisation strategies at Burando Energies, said in an emailed statement.

Burando sees the operation as demonstrating its capability in delivering tailor-made, sustainable fuel solutions to major shipping players. The company wants to position itself as investing in both fuel innovation and sustainable logistics.

"Teekay Tankers has partnered with Burando for many years and has worked with us on the first FAME residue biofuel delivery in Amsterdam," Mads Bjornebye, bunker services manager at Teekay Tankers, said in the statement.

"Burando coordinated closely with both our Technical and Commercial teams to ensure a smooth delivery."