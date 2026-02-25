WinGD Secures Key Testing Approvals for Ammonia-Fuelled Marine Engine

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The approvals for the ammonia-fuelled engine on Exmar's vessel were granted by class societies. Image Credit: WinGD

Swiss engine manufacturer WinGD has completed type approval testing (TAT) and factory acceptance testing (FAT) for its two-stroke ammonia-fuelled marine engine.

The approval tests were carried out in January at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ engine facility in South Korea, witnessed by Lloyd’s Register and other major class societies under Exmar’s supervision, it said in an email statement on Wednesday.

The 52-bore engine will be installed on a 46,000 m3 LPG/ammonia carrier ordered by shipping company Exmar.

In July 2025, WinGD completed the first installation on dual-fuel ammonia engine on a vessel.

The engine uses pilot fuel of about 5% at full load.

Ammonia dual-fuel engines rely on a small amount of conventional fuel, such as diesel, to initiate combustion.

This is because ammonia has a higher ignition temperature and lower flammability compared to traditional marine fuels, making it difficult to ignite on its own.

The vessels are expected to be among the first ammonia-fuelled gas carriers to enter commercial service.

WinGD said emissions during ammonia operation were lower than in diesel mode for NOx, with minimal N2O impact.

Sea trials on ammonia fuel are planned in the coming months.