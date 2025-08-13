BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Ten-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have dropped further. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to their lowest level in almost ten weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $1.50/mt to $532/mt on Tuesday, reaching its lowest level since June 6.

The G20-HSFO Index declined by $0.50/mt to $456/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $4/mt to $753/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.51/bl to $66.12/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices were little changed at $502.50/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $4/mt to $477.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $3.50/mt to $493/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $6.50/mt to $482/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.18/bl from the previous session's close at $65.94/bl as of 7:23 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.36/mt fall in bunker prices.