BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Ten-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday August 13, 2025

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to their lowest level in almost ten weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $1.50/mt to $532/mt on Tuesday, reaching its lowest level since June 6.

The G20-HSFO Index declined by $0.50/mt to $456/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $4/mt to $753/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.51/bl to $66.12/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices were little changed at $502.50/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $4/mt to $477.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $3.50/mt to $493/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $6.50/mt to $482/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.18/bl from the previous session's close at $65.94/bl as of 7:23 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.36/mt fall in bunker prices.

