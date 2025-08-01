LNG Leads July Alt-Fuel Orders, While Ammonia Sees Movement: DNV

by Ship & Bunker News Team

LNG again dominated the alternative-fuelled orderbook, with 22 ships ordered in July. Image Credit: DNV

A total of 28 new alternative-fuelled vessels were ordered in July, up from 19 booked in June, according to classification society DNV.

Of these, 22 were LNG-fuelled vessels, with the majority - 19 vessels - coming from the container segment, Kristian Hammer, product manager AFI and senior consultant at DNV, said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

Ammonia also made gains during the month, with orders placed for two ammonia-fuelled gas carriers. Additionally, an ammonia bunker vessel was added to the global orderbook.

"While still early-stage, this could be a signal that infrastructure planning is beginning to align with long-term fuel strategies," Hammer noted.

Methanol also featured in July's tally, with three vessels ordered - two bulk carriers and one offshore vessel.

So far this year, DNV's Alternative Fuels Insight (AFI) platform has recorded 109 LNG-fuelled vessel orders, followed by 43 for methanol, 17 for LPG, five for ammonia and four for hydrogen.