LNG Dominates June Alternative-Fuelled Newbuild Orders: DNV

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A total of 151 alternative-fuelled ships were ordered in the first half of 2025, down from 179 in the same period last year. Image Credit: DNV

19 new alternative-fuelled vessels were booked in June, with LNG continuing to lead the pack, according to classification society DNV.

LNG accounted for 11 of the orders, all in the container segment, while one additional LNG bunker vessel was also ordered, Kristian Hammer, product manager AFI and senior consultant at classification society DNV, said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

June orders were slightly higher compared to 16 in May, but lower than April (49) and March (25).

Four methanol-fuelled vessels were ordered in June, all coming from the bulker segment, while two orders each were placed for vessels powered by hydrogen fuel cells and LPG.

Despite a softer global newbuild market, the alternative fuel segment remains resilient, Hammer said.

DNV data shows 151 alternative-fuelled ships were ordered in the first half of 2025, slightly down from 179 over the same period last year.

However, by gross tonnage, the picture looks more bullish.

"New orders for alternative-fuelled vessels reached 19.8 million gross tonnes (GT) in the first six months of 2025, exceeding the 2024 figure by 78%," Hammer said.