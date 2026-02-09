World News
Alternative Fuels Made Up 43% of UECC's 2025 Bunker Consumption
Alternative marine fuels could account for up to 60% of the firm's bunker fuel consumption in 2030. Image Credit: UECC
Norway-based car carrier UECC has said alternative marine fuels accounted for 43% of its total bunker fuel consumption in 2025, with the remainder coming from conventional fuels.
The alternative fuel mix comprised LNG, bio-LNG and biofuel blends, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.
The share was broadly in line with 2024 levels but higher than in 2023, when it stood below 40% at roughly 35%, according to a graph shared in the post.
Alternative fuels could account for as much as 60% of the firm's bunker consumption by 2030, based on the same graph.
Ship & Bunker has previously reported several bio-LNG bunkering carried by the firm for its dual-fuel vessels.
Bio-LNG is a lower-carbon alternative to conventional LNG and can be used as a drop-in fuel in existing dual-fuel ships.
UECC also offers a low-carbon shipping service using its dual-fuel fleet and vessels powered by marine biofuel, with auto manufacturers including Toyota, Renault and Jaguar Land Rover among customers.