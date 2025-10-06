Molgas Completes First Bio-LNG Bunkering at Le Havre

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company also now has a long-term permit to deliver the fuel at Le Havre, France's largest container port. Image Credit: Molgas

Gas firm Molgas Energy Group has carried out its first delivery of bio-LNG as a bunker fuel at the port of Le Havre in France.

The firm recently delivered bio-LNG to a UECC vehicle carrier at the French port, it said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

"This achievement would not have been possible without the collaboration of our teams, the port, agents, and dockworkers, whose support was essential in ensuring such a successful outcome," the company said.

"By adding Le Havre, we strengthen our strategic network of clean energy supply, reinforcing our commitment to sustainable maritime mobility."