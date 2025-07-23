Zhoushan Bunker Sales Surge 10.5% in 1H 2025 as Other Major Hubs See Declines

by Ship & Bunker News Team

About 3.91 million mt of bonded bunker fuels were sold in 1H 2025. Image Credit: Zhejiang Seaport

China's major bunker port Zhoushan outperformed other major bunker hubs in the first half of 2025, recording strong growth while others saw declines.

About 3.91 million mt of bonded bunker fuel was sold in the first six months of this year, up by 10.5% from the same period last year, according to a report by China Daily on Tuesday.

By comparison, sales in Singapore dipped by 0.9% in 1H 2025, Rotterdam by 0.6%, and Fujairah by 5.2% year-on-year.

"With 62 bunkering barges, 16 priority anchorage spots, and enhanced operations allowing higher sea states, Zhoushan is emerging as a global refuelling hub for major international shipping clients," China Daily said.

A total of 7.26 million mt of bunkers were sold in 2024 in Zhoushan.

Zhoushan has been steadily ramping up operations to support its bunkering capabilities.

The port carried out its first bunker delivery using an e-BDN earlier this year and is expanding supply of biofuels, LNG and methanol to meet growing demand for alternative marine fuels.