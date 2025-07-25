UK Allocates Another £30 Million for Shipping Decarbonisation Projects

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The UK has awarded £30m to projects advancing alternative marine fuels and wind propulsion in shipping. File Image / Pixabay

The UK government has awarded an additional £30 million ($40.4 million) in funding to support maritime decarbonisation initiatives under the sixth round of its Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition (CMDC).

The funding will back a range of projects aiming to scale up low-carbon technologies such as wind propulsion, as well as the development and use of alternative marine fuels, including ammonia, methanol and hydrogen, the Department for Transport said in a statement on Thursday.

Among the recipients is a project led by Dice Marine, which has secured £1.2 million to develop ammonia-powered generators for auxiliary shipboard power and shore-based electricity supply.

Project led by wind propulsion firm Anemoi Marine Technologies has been awarded £1 million to develop a next-generation folding rotor sail system designed for installation on Kamsarmax and Panamax bulk carriers.

Another project, Turbo-Meth, received £1.1 million to validate and demonstrate a fully integrated system for the production of renewable methanol for use in maritime applications.

With this latest round, the UK government has allocated more than £136 million to 142 companies under the CMDC initiative.