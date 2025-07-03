Zhoushan Hosts Its First E-BDN Bunker Fuel Delivery

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Zhoushan now joins ports such as Singapore in adopting e-BDN systems for bunker deliveries. File Image / Pixabay

China’s Zhoushan port has completed its first bunker fuel delivery using an electronic bunker delivery note (e-BDN).

This marks a significant step forward for the country’s leading bunker hub.

On July 1, the Ocean Glory was supplied with 500 mt of VLSFO and 60 mt of diesel by the barge Yi Feng Run 66, according to a report by China Daily on Thursday.

The operation was carried out entirely paperless, with all documentation signed electronically via tablet. The vessel’s chief engineer praised the system for its speed and convenience compared to traditional paper-based procedures.

At the same anchorage, 1,500 mt of HSFO were delivered to the Pacific Glory - also using the e-BDN system - demonstrating its capability to handle multiple transaction types efficiently.

Zhoushan now joins other major ports such as Singapore in offering fully paperless bunker fuel delivery.

Since April, Singapore has required all bunker deliveries in its waters to use e-BDNs.

While this is Zhoushan’s first such operation, it is not China’s first overall.

As reported by Ship & Bunker previously, Chimbusco carried out an e-BDN bunker delivery at Yangshan Deepwater Port in April.