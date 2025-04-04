Chimbusco Completes China's First e-BDN Bunker Delivery

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm supplied VLSFO to a boxship operated by COSCO using an e-BDN. Image Credit: COSCO Shipping

Chinese bunker supplier Chimbusco has become the first in the country to complete a bunker delivery using an electronic bunker delivery note (e-BDN).

On April 1, Chimbusco supplied 1,000 mt of VLSFO to the container ship CSCL Globe, operated by COSCO Shipping, at the Shandong Terminal of Shanghai Yangshan Deepwater Port.

"This operation represents the first fully digitalized process in China's marine bunker industry, covering declaration, approval, bunkering and eBDN delivery," COSCO Shipping said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The e-BDN helps streamline the bunkering process by reducing human error, enabling real-time data sharing, and eliminating the need for paperwork

Since the start of this month, Singapore has mandated that all bunker deliveries conducted in its waters must use e-BDNs.

"Upon completion, the eBDN and related electronic documents were automatically transmitted to regulatory systems for bonded fuel export verification and emissions tracking," COSCO Shipping noted.