Edison Chouest Launches First US Plug-in Hybrid Offshore Wind Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

ECO Liberty launch celebration in New Orleans, Louisiana. Image Credit: Edison Chouest Offshore

Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) has launched the ECO Liberty, the first Jones Act-compliant plug-in hybrid service operation vessel (SOV) for the US offshore wind sector.

The 262-foot vessel, classed by ABS, was built at ECO's LaShip yard in Houma, Louisiana, ABS said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

It will be owned and operated by ECO for the international energy company Equinor.

"The ECO Liberty is a milestone for both U.S. shipbuilding and the use of hybrid systems in offshore wind vessels, Miguel Hernandez, senior vice president of ABS Global Offshore, said.

"ABS is committed to being a trusted partner for the growing offshore energy vessel fleet in the U.S."