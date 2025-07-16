Japan's Keys Bunkering Delivers LNG to Cruise Ship for the First Time

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The cruise ship was bunkered with LNG via ship-to-ship bunkering at Hakata port. Image Credit: NYK Line

NYK Line-backed Keys Bunkering West Japan completed its first LNG bunkering of a cruise ship at Chuo Wharf in Hakata port.

The LNG-fuelled cruise ship, Asuka III, was bunkered with LNG in a ship-to-ship operation, NYK Line said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The Asuka III, Japan’s largest cruise ship, was officially christened on Tuesday and will be homeported in Yokohama, one of the country’s main cruise hubs.

Ship & Bunker previously reported the vessel receiving LNG by trucks at Yokohama last month.

The ship is operated by Asuka Line, which has already announced cruise itineraries for 2026.

NYK Line and Kyushu Electric Power each hold a 40% stake in Keys Bunkering, with the remaining shareholding with Itochu Enex (15%) and Saibu Gas (5%).