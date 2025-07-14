Hong Kong Sees First B30-MGO Biofuel Blend Delivery by Chimbusco Pan Nation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A container ship operated by OOCL bunkered the B30-MGO biofuel blend. Image Credit: CPN

Marine fuel supplier Chimbusco Pan Nation Petro-Chemical Co has completed the first delivery of a B30-MGO marine biofuel blend in Hong Kong, marking the port's first use of this blend for bunkering.

The blend was delivered to a container ship operated by OOCL on July 11, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

The B30-MGO blend is made up of 30% sustainable biocomponent and 70% MGO. While biofuel blends with fuel oil, such as VLSFO, have seen broader uptake in the Asia region, MGO-based blends appear to be less common by comparison.

Separately, Chimbusco Pan Nation also delivered a B30-HSFO stem.

The firm recently announced it supplied more than 78,000 mt of biofuel bunker blends in Hong Kong in the first half of this year, surpassing its full-year total for 2024.

"As East Asia's first supplier of all grades of ISCC-EU Certified marine biofuels, we're stoked to push the boundaries of sustainability in shipping," it said.