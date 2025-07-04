Chimbusco Pan Nation Biofuel Supply Hits 78,000 mt in First Half, Exceeds FY 2024 Volume

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CPN delivering B24 to a cruise ship at Hong Kong. Image Credit: CPN

Marine fuel supplier Chimbusco Pan Nation Petro-Chemical Co has supplied more than 78,000 mt of biofuel bunker blends in Hong Kong during the first six months of 2025.

The company said on Friday that its biofuel sales in the first half of the year had already exceeded its total biofuel supply for all of 2024.

The firm supplied a total of 46,450 mt of biofuel blends in Hong Kong in 2024.

In May, Chimbusco Pan Nation completed a record delivery of 6,300 mt of B24-VLSFO in Hong Kong.

The firm also began offering B30 blends in April, following a change in IMO carriage regulations that now allow conventional bunker tankers to carry biofuel blends with up to 30% bio-component, up from the previous 25% limit.

“This record-breaking achievement highlights our commitment to sustainability and innovation in the maritime industry,” it said.