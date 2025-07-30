Biofuel Bunker Suppliers in India to Undergo Six-Month Onboarding Period

by Ship & Bunker News Team

India’s new marine biofuel guidelines introduce a phased certification process. File Image / Pixabay

India has released its first biofuel bunkering guidelines, which require suppliers to complete a six-month onboarding period before receiving full approval to supply biofuel blends across the country.

The new rules introduce a structured regulatory framework that covers safety procedures, fuel quality, certification, training, and documentation for the supply of marine biofuels, including FAME, HVO and biofuel blends up to B30, as per the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) circular released on July 22.

The move follows a draft circular issued by the DGS earlier this month outlining proposed rules for biofuel supply operations.

To begin operations under the finalised guidelines, companies must first apply for an Interim Bunker Supplier Registration Certificate, valid for six months.

As part of this process, they are required to conduct a live biofuel bunkering demonstration, which will be observed and evaluated by the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS).

“ Both new applicants and existing suppliers seeking approval for biofuel bunkering must adhere to the guidelines India's Directorate General of Shipping

"Upon receipt of a satisfactory report and recommendation from the IRS, the DGS may grant an Interim Bunker Supplier Registration Certificate, valid for a period of six (6) months," the circular states.

During the interim period, suppliers must complete at least two successful bunkering operations before undergoing a final audit to qualify for a full-term certificate, valid for five years.

In addition to audits, suppliers must maintain an ISO 9001:2015 quality system, provide certified fuel quality data, and submit documentation, including sustainability certificates and bunker delivery notes.

Once fully approved, suppliers are subject to annual surveillance audits and must demonstrate active bunkering operations during alternate years of their certification cycle.

"Both new applicants and existing suppliers seeking approval for biofuel bunkering must adhere to the guidelines under this circular in conjunction with the referenced MSN [Merchant Shipping Notice]," the circular states.

The circular can be viewed here.