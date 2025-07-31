BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Trader in Singapore

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

Vernon Jayanathan is director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd. Image Credit: Vernon Jayanathan

Vernon Jayanathan, director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd, shared the following information with Ship & Bunker about an open role for which he is seeking candidates.

Despite it being the middle of summer, I am fortunate enough to have picked up a new assignment from a very good client of mine.

This particular client has the financial muscle of a behemoth, but still retains an organic small-company ethos. As a result of recent successes, they are now seeking a commercially-astute, financially-motivated, and success-hungry bunker trader to work in their Singapore office.

The ideal candidate should have enjoyed four to five years of successful trading and be known not just for their trading ability, but for their character.

“ The management style is very 'soft touch'

Being financially stable, the firm can fully support most trading levels. Credit is not an issue, and nor is their risk appetite.

Like all my clients, they are a fantastic employer, offering unsurpassed opportunities for both personal and professional growth and development. As a result staff turnover is low, and those who join rarely want to leave.

I have recruited quite a few people for this client in the past, and all are still there and are flourishing.

For those that meet the grade, a generous package including a solid basic salary is available, along with a structured bonus plan.

The management style is very 'soft touch'. The firm believes in hiring adults and treating them as such. It really is a lovely place to work.

With all that is on offer whoever comes forward should have, amongst other great communication skills, fluent English and preferably one other language. Crucially, they must also be a good team player.

Candidates with a university degree and the right to work in Singapore are preferred.

If you think you fit the bill, please email me ASAP on vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com .

Discretion is, as always, assured.