Chimbusco Pan Nation Breaks Biofuel Supply Record in Hong Kong

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm supplied a huge 6,300 mt of B24-VLSFO stem to a boxship in Hong Kong on Thursday. Image Credit: CPN

Marine fuel supplier Chimbusco Pan Nation Petro-Chemical (CPN) has set a new record by supplying 6,300 mt of B24-VLSFO to a container ship, Xin Los Angeles, in Hong Kong.

The delivery surpasses CPN’s previous 5,500 mt biofuel stem recorded in February, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

CPN says this delivery demonstrates the firm’s ability to deliver large biofuel stems.

“By consistently supplying large volumes of B24 marine biofuel, CPN supports reduced carbon emissions and sustainable shipping practices globally,” CPN noted.

Also, earlier this month, the firm conducted its first B30 marine biofuel bunkering in Hong Kong.

Chimbusco Pan Nation delivered a total of 46,450 mt of biofuel blends in Hong Kong in 2024.