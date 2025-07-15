BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for First in Three Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices advanced at the start of the week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices rising for the first in three consecutive trading sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports climbed by $3.50/mt to $557.50/mt on Monday, having reached its lowest level since July 7 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $2/mt to $466.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $8/mt to $786/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures dropped by $1.15/bl to $69.21/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $5/mt to $518/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $2/mt to $516.50/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $5/mt to $521.50/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $10/mt to $506.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.33/bl from the previous session's close at $68.88/bl as of 5:52 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.48/mt fall in bunker prices.