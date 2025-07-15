BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for First in Three Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday July 15, 2025

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices rising for the first in three consecutive trading sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports climbed by $3.50/mt to $557.50/mt on Monday, having reached its lowest level since July 7 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $2/mt to $466.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $8/mt to $786/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures dropped by $1.15/bl to $69.21/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $5/mt to $518/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $2/mt to $516.50/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $5/mt to $521.50/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $10/mt to $506.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.33/bl from the previous session's close at $68.88/bl as of 5:52 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.48/mt fall in bunker prices.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com