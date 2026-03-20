LR Backs Western Australia's First Electric Ferry Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

An artistic impression of the new battery-electric ferry. Image Credit: LR

Classification society Lloyd’s Register (LR) has signed a contract with Australia’s shipbuilder Echo Marine Group to support the delivery of Western Australia’s first fully electric passenger ferries.

The project forms part of the Perth Transport Authority’s ferry service expansion programme and will see five battery-electric vessels built for operations on the Swan River, LR said in an email statement on Thursday.

LR will provide classification and technical assurance services during the design and construction phases, helping ensure safety and compliance as the new technology is introduced.

The programme marks one of the first electric ferry fleets in Australia and involves key technical challenges such as battery integration and high-voltage systems.

LR said its early involvement has helped establish a clear approval pathway and align the project with emerging standards.

Construction will be supported by LR’s local surveyors in Perth, working alongside Echo Marine to oversee the installation of propulsion and safety systems.

The first vessel is expected to enter service in 2027, with the project seen as a model for future low-emission ferry developments in the region.