Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: DS Norden Seeks Senior Bunker Manager in Singapore
Thursday March 19, 2026
Candidates with a solid understanding of the Singapore and Far East bunker markets are welcome to apply. Image Credit: Norden
Shipping firm DS Norden is seeking to hire a senior bunker manager in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with a solid understanding of the Singapore and Far East bunker market, it said in a LinkedIn job posting on Tuesday.
The advertisement lists the following core responsibilities for the role:
- Spot bunker trading and day-to-day procurement.
- Negotiation of bunker contracts and commercial terms.
- Post-fixture optimisation across voyages and trades.
- Handling and resolution of bunker-related claims (quantity, quality, delays).
- Engaging directly with suppliers and counterparties operating in the Singapore / Far East market.
- Close collaboration with chartering, operations and global bunker colleagues.
To apply for the role, click here.