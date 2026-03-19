BUNKER JOBS: DS Norden Seeks Senior Bunker Manager in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday March 19, 2026

Shipping firm DS Norden is seeking to hire a senior bunker manager in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with a solid understanding of the Singapore and Far East bunker market, it said in a LinkedIn job posting on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following core responsibilities for the role:

  • Spot bunker trading and day-to-day procurement.
  • Negotiation of bunker contracts and commercial terms.
  • Post-fixture optimisation across voyages and trades.
  • Handling and resolution of bunker-related claims (quantity, quality, delays).
  • Engaging directly with suppliers and counterparties operating in the Singapore / Far East market.
  • Close collaboration with chartering, operations and global bunker colleagues.

To apply for the role, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com