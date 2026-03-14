Bunkering Continues at Fujairah Despite Fire After New Attack

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fujairah is the largest bunkering port in the region. Image Credit: Port of Fujairah

Bunker operations have continued at Fujairah on Saturday despite a new attack on the UAE port.

A fire broke out at the port on Saturday morning after wreckage from an intercepted drone fell on the terminal, news agency Reuters reported.

Some oil loading operations were suspended at the port following the attack.

But a local source told Ship & Bunker that bunker deliveries at the hub had continued.

"Its mostly daylight bunkering," the source said.

"If bunkering has started then it continues, but otherwise they are not starting new operations tonight."

Fujairah is the largest bunkering port in the region, but operations there have been slowed significantly over the past two weeks, with some suppliers declaring force majeure.