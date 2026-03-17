Echandia Launches New Marine Battery System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Swedish firm says the system offers fast charging and reliable performance. Image Credit: Echandia

Marine battery supplier Echandia has launched a new generation of its battery system, the Echandia Ultra system, designed for high-power, high-cycle vessel operations such as ferries.

The updated system builds on its existing platform, offering fast charging, simplified air-cooled design, and improved reliability, while reducing system complexity and lifetime costs, it said in a press release last week.

Echandia pointed to its track record in Copenhagen, where its batteries have been in operation since 2020.

Systems installed on electric ferries retain more than 98% capacity after six years, with vessels operating up to 17 hours per day and charging in just six minutes.

The new system is aimed at operators seeking proven performance, easier integration and consistent long-term operation in zero-emission shipping.