Bound4blue Installs Wind Propulsion System on Second EPS Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The wind-assisted tanker Pacific Sunstone. Image Credit: Bound4blue

Wind propulsion firm Bound4blue has completed the installation of its wind propulsion system eSAILs on the second vessel of shipping firm Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS).

The MR tanker, Pacific Sunstone, was fitted with three 22 m suction sails wind propulsion systems at New Times Shipbuilding in Jiangsu Province, China, Bound4blue said in an email statement on Thursday.

“The project marks EPS’s first newbuild installation following a successful retrofit project on Pacific Sentinel,” the company said.

These wind-assisted propulsion systems (WAPS) harness wind power to generate forward thrust, reducing reliance on engine power and consequently lowering the vessel's bunker fuel consumption.

A study by Singapore-based Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) showed that Pacific Sentinel achieved an average instantaneous power saving of 7.2%, with the data showing the true figure is very likely between 6.2% and 8.2% during trials.

Bound4blue says its wind propulsion system has become popular in the tanker segment due to its simplicity and ease of adoption.

“Tankers are integral to world trade, but, due to their complexity, can pose headaches in terms of decarbonisation,” José Miguel Bermúdez, CEO and Co-founder of Bound4blue, said.