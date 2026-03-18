First Fully Electric Tugboat Delivered in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Delivery comes ahead of Singapore’s 2030 mandate for new harbour craft to run on electric, B100 biofuel or other net-zero fuels. Image Credit: BV

A tugboat capable of running fully on electricity has been delivered to Singapore.

The 29 m tug, Eon, was built by PaxOcean and is owned by Kuok Maritime Group under the Coastal Sustainability Alliance, Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

It is powered by a 3 MWh battery and features an electric propulsion system from ABB, enabling zero-emission operations.

Bureau Veritas classed the vessel and assigned its battery system notation, recognising its fully electric design.

This comes ahead of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore’s requirement for all newbuild harbour craft to be fully electric or powered by B100 marine biofuel or net-zero marine fuels by 2030.