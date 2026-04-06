Container Ship Reports Incident in Khor Fakkan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A container ship reported multiple splashes in close proximity to the vessel from unknown projectiles on Sunday, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The ship reported the incident in Khor Fakkan Port in the UAE at 12:48 UTC on Sunday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said in a social media post on Sunday.

“The Master reports witnessing multiple splashes from unknown projectiles, in close proximity of his container ship, whilst alongside conducting loading operations, it added.

“Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO, whilst authorities continue investigating.”

Iran has continued launching missile and drone attacks on Gulf countries in retaliation for US and Israeli strikes, more than a month into the conflict.