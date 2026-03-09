TT-Line Bio-LNG Operations Show No Impact on Engine Performance

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ‘Nils Holgersson’ pictured during bunkering with bio-LNG. Image Credit: TT-Line

German ferry operator TT-Line says operations using bio-LNG on two of its vessels during 2025 showed no negative impact on engine performance.

The company conducted the work in cooperation with Everllence PrimeServ Germany, engine manufacturer Everllence said in an email statement on Monday.

TT-Line’s Ro-Ro passenger vessels Nils Holgersson and Peter Pan operated on bio-LNG during the year while trading between Germany, Sweden, Poland and Lithuania.

The vessels were commissioned in 2022 and 2023, respectively, and are powered by dual-fuel engines capable of running on LNG.

Continuous emissions monitoring carried out onboard Nils Holgersson for nearly a year found no significant ageing effect on engines related to methane emissions.

Measurements taken during operations also matched emission levels recorded during engine test-bed trials, and no negative influence on engine operating parameters was observed during bio-LNG use.