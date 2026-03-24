Gulf Crisis Exposes Weakness in Shipping's Fuel Transition: Fuelre4m

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rob Mortimer is CEO of Fuelre4m. Image Credit: Fuelre4m

Geopolitical tensions around the Strait of Hormuz are exposing the limits of shipping’s fuel transition, as reliance on oil and gas persists during periods of disruption.

“While the industry is moving toward alternative fuels such as LNG, methanol and ammonia, geopolitics operates on a different timeline,” Rob Mortimer, CEO of Dubai-based Fuelre4m, said.

“The current situation highlights how fragile these emerging fuel systems remain compared to the resilience of established oil and gas infrastructure.”

The global oil and gas network, built over decades, continues to offer unmatched reliability and availability.

By contrast, alternative fuels remain constrained by limited bunkering infrastructure, regional production hubs and immature supply chains.

“ The current situation highlights how fragile these emerging fuel systems remain

This disparity creates operational risk, with dual-fuel vessels reverting to conventional marine oil during disruptions, effectively making cleaner fuels optional rather than essential.

The situation highlights a broader challenge for maritime decarbonisation.

While investment in alternative fuels is accelerating, the supporting infrastructure is not yet robust enough to withstand geopolitical shocks.

Mortimer added that this disconnect leaves shipowners balancing compliance with energy security, particularly as key supply routes remain vulnerable.

“The reality is that the energy transition is not yet replacing the existing system, it is being layered on top of it,” he said.

Mortimer emphasised the industry should place greater emphasis on reducing fuel consumption alongside the shift to new fuels.

“Operational efficiency, improved combustion and optimisation technologies can deliver meaningful reductions today, yet they receive far less policy attention.”