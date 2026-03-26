Drone Attack Hits Suezmax Tanker in Turkish Waters: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

An attack in Turkish waters represents an escalation in the conflict and an increased risk for commercial shipping in the region. File Image / Pixabay

A laden Suezmax tanker has reportedly come under attack in Turkish waters.

The tanker Altura was hit by an unmanned marine vehicle 15 miles from the Bosphorus in the Black Sea on Thursday morning, local news provider NTV reported. The vessel had loaded its cargo in Russia.

The attack caused a large explosion, with damage to the bridge and water ingress in the engine room, according to the report.

No crew injuries have been reported.

Attacks on commercial shipping related to the war in Ukraine have been few in number over the past four years, and largely confined to Russian and Ukrainian waters near their Black Sea ports. An attack in Turkish waters, if deliberate, represents an escalation in the conflict and an increased risk for commercial shipping in the region.