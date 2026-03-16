Malaysia's PSP Energy Subsidiary to Acquire Bunker Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The acquisition will expand the Malaysian firm’s bunker fleet from three to four vessels. File Image / Pixabay

Malaysia’s PSP Energy subsidiary PSP Marine (M) Sdn is set to acquire a bunker vessel for RM 5.5 million ($1.4 million).

The vessel, Ryokyo Maru No. 2, is being purchased from Japan’s Kyokai Kaiun Co through Eastern Marine Corporation, as per an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The 2003-built vessel has a gross tonnage of 1,552 dwt and a cargo capacity of about 2.5 megalitres.

PSP Energy said the acquisition will expand its bunker fleet from three to four vessels, increasing total carrying capacity from about 2.4 megalitres to 4.9 megalitres and supporting the company’s bunkering business expansion.

Delivery of the vessel is expected to take place in June 2026 in Onomichi, Japan, and the vessel will be registered in Malaysia after acquisition.