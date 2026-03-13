GNV Completes First Bunkering for LNG-Fuelled Ship at Genoa

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The LNG stem was delivered using the LNG bunkering vessel, Green Zeebrugge. Image Credit: GNV

Italian shipping firm GNV, part of MSC Group, has conducted its first LNG bunkering for its LNG-fuelled ferry GNV Aurora at the Port of Genoa, Italy.

The operation was conducted ship-to-ship using the LNG bunkering vessel Green Zeebrugge, according to a LinkedIn post by the company on Thursday

The LNG bunkering vessel is also known for carrying out Monjasa’s first LNG bunkering operation in the UAE last year, before the bunker supplier later announced a pause to its LNG plans in the country.

The GNV Aurora was delivered to GNV at the Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) in China in January 2026.

LNG is seen as more widely available alternative marine fuel compared to methanol and other alternatives.