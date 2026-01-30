Italy's GNV Takes Delivery of Second LNG-Fuelled Vessel from China

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship will begin service in April, operating on the Genoa-Palermo route. Image Credit: GNV

Italian shipping firm GNV, part of MSC Group, has taken delivery of a second LNG-fuelled ferry into its fleet.

The GNV Aurora was delivered at the Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) in China on Thursday, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The vessel will enter service in April, operating on the

route, and is capable of connecting to an onshore power supply.

“Like its sister ship GNV Virgo, GNV Aurora guarantees high environmental standards, with a reduction in CO2 emissions of up to 50% per transportable load compared to previous generation units,” the company said.

LNG is viewed as the most mature alternative bunker fuel currently available.

While it emits less CO2 than conventional fuels, methane slip - involving a potent greenhouse gas - undermines part of the fuel's green credentials.

Some shipowners are looking towards cleaner bio-LNG as an alternative, as it can be used in existing LNG-fuelled ships and delivers higher net GHG savings.