Monjasa Carries Out UAE's First LNG Bunkering Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company delivered about 3,000 m3 of LNG to Carnival's cruise ship the Costa Smerelda at Dubai Harbour Cruise Terminal B on January 4. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa has carried out the first LNG bunker operation in the UAE and the wider Middle East region.

The company delivered about 3,000 m3 of LNG to Carnival's cruise ship the Costa Smerelda at Dubai Harbour Cruise Terminal B on January 4, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The firm used its delivery vessel the Green Zeebrugge for the operation.

Monjasa announced its intention to join the LNG bunker market in the UAE last month.

"We are excited about this first successful supply operation and to pioneer LNG as a new marine fuel option in the UAE," Anders Østergaard, group CEO at Monjasa, said in the statement.

"However, reaching this milestone was only possible through the close collaboration of our forward-thinking partners at Carnival and Costa Cruises, ADNOC L&S and the UAE's federal and local authorities, who are constantly embracing maritime innovation.

"Together, we are all striving to position the UAE as a leading shipping hub in alternative fuels too."

The firm is also chartering the 72,740 DWT LNG carrier Shandong Jupiter from ADNOC Logistics & Services for nine months. The vessel is due to join Monjasa's fleet in mid-January.