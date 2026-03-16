ANALYSIS: Singapore February Bunker Sales Up 12% Year-on-Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: MPA

February total conventional and bunker sales touched 4.61 million mt

VLSFO sales up 11.9% year-on-year

HSFO sales up 12.7% and accounted for 40.5% of total sales

Distillate sales up 18.9% on the year

Bio-blended bunker sales rose to the highest level since September 2025

LNG sales jumped 96.7% on the year

Bunker calls rose 11.3% year-on-year

Marine fuel sales in Singapore, the world's largest bunkering hub, rose by 12% on the year in February.

The city-state's total demand for conventional and biofuels reached 4.61 million mt in the shorter month of February, up by 12% from last year, but 11.1% lower compared to January 2026, according to data released on Monday by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

The total conventional and biofuels bunker sales in February were the lowest since June 2025.

Singapore saw a record annual total of marine fuel sales in 2025 of 56.2 million mt.

Product Breakdown

VLSFO sales touched 2.31 million mt in February, up 11.9% from February 2025, but 9.8% lower than the previous month of January 2026.

February VLSFO sales were the lowest since April 2025.

HSFO sales jumped by 12.7% on the year to 1.83 million mt in February, but were 15.2% lower than volumes in January 2026.

“ Biofuel bunker sales rose to the highest level since September 2025

HSFO accounted for 40.5% of the total February bunker sales, down slightly from 40.6% a year ago.

Distillate sales jumped by 18.9% on the year in February, but were 7.4% lower than the previous month of January.

Biofuel bunker sales rose to the highest level since September 2025.

About 92,800 mt of bio-blended bunkers were sold in February, up by 53.9% from January 2026, but 16.3% from volumes a year ago.



1,300 mt of B100 was sold in February, up from none in January.

LNG bunker sales grew on both a monthly and yearly basis, with 59,000 mt sold in February, up by 38.5% from January and 96.7% from a year ago.

6,000 mt of methanol was sold in February, up from 300 mt in the previous month.

Bunker Calls Jump Year-on-Year

In February, Singapore saw a total of 3,423 calls for bunkers, up by 11.3% from 3,075 calls in February 2025, but down 9.4% from January 2026.

This left average conventional and biofuel bunker stem size was 1,346.6 mt in February, up from 1,338.2 mt a year ago.

Prices

Singapore's average VLSFO price in February was $500.5/mt, down from $595/mt a year ago.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of average prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was $518.5/mt in February, down from $595/mt a year ago.

Bunker prices have since surged to multi-year highs after US and Israeli forces carried out strikes on Iran on February 28.

Iran subsequently attacked US military bases in the Gulf and vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting shipping through one of the world's most important oil transit routes.

Bulkers and Container Visits Increase

Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: MPA

The total gross tonnage visiting Singapore jumped by 13.1% on the year to 257.1 million mt in February.

This growth was primarily driven by the bulker and container segments, with bulk carrier calls rising by 12.7 million mt.

Container tonnage calls rose by 7.2 million mt, while tanker tonnage rose by 3.3 million mt.

The mandatory mass flow meter systems used to measure all bunker deliveries in Singapore come with a +/-0.5% margin of error, a level considered more accurate than traditional measurement systems used at most other ports, with the added benefit of all but eliminating volumetric malpractice.

Only licensed companies can supply bunkers in Singapore, and the MPA calculates sales based on the bunker delivery notes of those companies.