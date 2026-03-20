Alfa Laval Expands Remote Support for Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

AR Remote troubleshooting for an Alfa Laval purifier. Image Credit: Alfa Laval

Maritime technology firm Alfa Laval is expanding its augmented reality (AR)-enabled remote support to help crews troubleshoot equipment, maintain compliance and improve vessel performance.

The system connects onboard crews with shore-based experts in real time, allowing faster issue resolution and safer operations, the company said in an email statement on Thursday.

It also reduces the need for service travel, lowering costs and emissions.

The move follows trials with companies including Maersk and Anglo-Eastern, which showed AR support can be used for troubleshooting, training and operational guidance with minimal hardware investment.

Improved satellite connectivity now allows machinery spaces to be fully connected, making remote support more practical at sea.

“With the industry transitioning to new technologies and the rapid advancements in remote communication tools, now is the ideal time to integrate remote connectivity into real-time support services,” Jesper Boman, Vice President, Head of Vessel Operations at Alfa Laval, said.