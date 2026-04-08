Saudi East-West Oil Pipeline Comes Under Attack: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 1,200 km pipeline allows Saudi Arabia to send up to 7 million b/d of its crude for export via the Red Sea port of Yanbu. File Image / Pixabay

The East-West oil pipeline in Saudi Arabia - one of the few remaining export routes for the country's crude exports until the Strait of Hormuz reopens - has reportedly come under attack on Wednesday.

A pumping station on the pipeline was hit by a drone at about 1 PM local time on Wednesday, the Financial Times reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

Damage from the attack is still being assessed, according to the report.

The 1,200 km pipeline allows Saudi Arabia to send up to 7 million b/d of its crude for export via the Red Sea port of Yanbu, avoiding potential attacks in and around the Strait of Hormuz. Yanbu has seen significantly higher tanker activity in the past few weeks as a result of this route being used much more heavily than usual.