BUNKER JOBS: Oilmar Seeks Bunker Trader in Istanbul
Friday March 13, 2026
The company is looking for candidates with strong knowledge of the local marine fuel market. Image Credit: Oilmar
UAE-based marine fuel trading firm Oilmar DMCC is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Istanbul, Turkey.
The company is looking for candidates with strong knowledge of the local marine fuel market, it said in a LinkedIn job posting this week.
The advertisement lists the following experience for the roles:
- Bachelor’s degree in Business, Maritime Studies, Economics, Finance, or related discipline (preferred).
- Relevant experience in bunker trading, marine fuels, shipping, or physical oil products trading (experience level aligned with seniority).
- Demonstrated sales and negotiation capability.
- Strong understanding of global shipping markets, bunker products, quality specifications, and logistics constraints.
- Fluency in English (additional languages advantageous depending on location).
For more information and to apply for the role, click here