BUNKER JOBS: Oilmar Seeks Bunker Trader in Istanbul

Friday March 13, 2026

UAE-based marine fuel trading firm Oilmar DMCC is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Istanbul, Turkey.

The company is looking for candidates with strong knowledge of the local marine fuel market, it said in a LinkedIn job posting this week.

The advertisement lists the following experience for the roles:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Business, Maritime Studies, Economics, Finance, or related discipline (preferred).
  • Relevant experience in bunker trading, marine fuels, shipping, or physical oil products trading (experience level aligned with seniority).
  • Demonstrated sales and negotiation capability.
  • Strong understanding of global shipping markets, bunker products, quality specifications, and logistics constraints.
  • Fluency in English (additional languages advantageous depending on location).

