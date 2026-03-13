BUNKER JOBS: Oilmar Seeks Bunker Trader in Istanbul

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with strong knowledge of the local marine fuel market. Image Credit: Oilmar

UAE-based marine fuel trading firm Oilmar DMCC is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Istanbul, Turkey.

The company is looking for candidates with strong knowledge of the local marine fuel market, it said in a LinkedIn job posting this week.

The advertisement lists the following experience for the roles:

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Maritime Studies, Economics, Finance, or related discipline (preferred).

Relevant experience in bunker trading, marine fuels, shipping, or physical oil products trading (experience level aligned with seniority).

Demonstrated sales and negotiation capability.

Strong understanding of global shipping markets, bunker products, quality specifications, and logistics constraints.

Fluency in English (additional languages advantageous depending on location).

For more information and to apply for the role, click here