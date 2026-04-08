10 Tankers Transited Hormuz Strait Over the Past Week

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Clarksons Research says Saudi crude exports via Yanbu continue to rise. File Image / Pixabay

Just 10 crude tankers transited the Strait of Hormuz over the past week, carrying an estimated 17 million bbls of oil worth around $2 billion, according to Clarksons Research.

This is down from 13 tankers in the previous week and a typical week in 2025, when about 135 vessels moved roughly 105 million barrels of oil, Steve Gordon, Global Head of Clarksons Research, said in an email update on Monday.

Overall transit activity has shown a slight uptick, averaging around 11 vessels per day over the past five days, but remains about 90% below pre-conflict levels. Most movements continue to be outbound, with vessels exiting the Gulf accounting for roughly three-quarters of transits.

While LPG carriers and bulkers have led a modest increase in activity, crude tanker flows remain sharply reduced.

Alternative export routes have partially offset the disruption, with Saudi shipments via Yanbu rising significantly and westbound diversions around the Cape of Good Hope increasing.

Freight markets remain elevated despite weaker cargo volumes, supported by longer voyage distances and ongoing inefficiencies.

A two-week ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump on Tuesday could potentially lift transits via the Strait of Hormuz. However, the ceasefire is subject to Iran opening the Strait of Hormuz.