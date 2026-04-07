Container Ship Hit by Projectile Near Kish Island

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The crew is reported to be safe and accounted for. Image Credit: UKMTO

A container ship has reportedly been struck by a projectile in the south of Kish Island, Iran, on Tuesday, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The ship reported the incident 25 nautical miles south of Kish Island at 00:45 UTC on Tuesday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said in a social media post today.

“The container vessel was struck by an unknown projectile, which has caused damage above the waterline,” it said.

All crew have been confirmed safe and accounted for. No pollution or environmental impact has been reported.

A day earlier, UKMTO reported a separate incident in Khor Fakkan port, where a container ship observed multiple splashes in close proximity from unknown projectiles.

The incident comes amid ongoing tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran continues to threaten ships attempting to transit the waterway.