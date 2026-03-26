China Ships First Domestically Blended Marine Biofuel to Qingdao

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Zhoushan supplied 120,000 mt of biofuel last year. File Image / Pixabay

China has shipped its first domestically blended marine biofuel cargo to Qingdao Port, located in the northern part of the country.

The Da Yuan You 8 vessel departed Zhoushan on Monday, carrying about 2,600 mt of biofuel blend, which is set to be supplied to international vessels at Qingdao, media outlet China Daily reported on Wednesday.

The cargo follows the completion of China’s first marine biofuel blending under a Zhoushan pilot programme, as previously reported by Ship & Bunker.

The blend is estimated to cut carbon emissions by around 20% compared to conventional marine fuels.

The pilot, launched under the China (Zhejiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone, aims to support domestic production and position Zhoushan as an alternative bunkering hub.

Around 120,000 mt of marine biofuel was supplied in Zhoushan last year